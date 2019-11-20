Protesters are camped out on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert to stop the owners of the mountain, the iwi of Tāmaki Makaurau, from chopping down 345 exotic trees. How did this happen? Simon Wilson looks at the unfolding dispute and its wider implications.

The news broke on Thursday, November 7, a few days before the protests began. "Auckland residents are up in arms," wrote Michael Neilson in the Herald, "at a native restoration plan that will see hundreds of trees - many of them mature - rapidly lopped off a treasured inner-city maunga."

"The Tūpuna Maunga Authority," he continued, "which manages the city's

