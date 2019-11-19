One person has been burned in a kitchen fire in Katikati this afternoon.

Katikati fire station officer Brendan Gibbs said they responded to the fire at about 4.15 and the fire was out by the time they arrived at the scene.

A woman was "quite badly burnt" on one of her hands, he said, and she was receiving medical attention from St John Ambulance.

"She forgot she had a pot on the stove and was alerted to it by smoke alarms," Gibbs said.

He said there was no major damage to the house, but the kitchen had been left "very, very black".

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they received a call at about 4.30 and responded with two ambulances.

"We are currently on scene with one patient with moderate injuries and one with minor."