Staff and students of a Northland school are reeling after the death of a 13-year-old female student at the kura.

The tragedy happened at Kamo Intermediate School on Monday and was understood to have followed athletics training.

Other details are unknown and the Coroner has been notified.

The Advocate understands the girl - whose name has yet to be released - collapsed in the presence of other students.

The school referred all queries to board chairman Paul Cross who confirmed the death and said the student recently participated in the AIMS Game in the Bay of Plenty.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. The emotions are reasonably pretty raw. We've had fantastic support from the ministry and the wider community," he said.

The school cancelled its athletics finals event planned to be held yesterday.

Police said officers were called to the Whangārei Hospital on Monday evening following the sudden death of a 13-year-old.

Victim Support has been offered to the girl's family, police said.

President of the Te Tai Tokerau Principals' Association, Pat Newman, said the school would be going through hell and that teachers would feel like someone in their family had passed away.

"Schools in Te Tai Tokerau are in full support of Kamo Intermediate School and its community. We are so sorry about what they are going through at the moment.

"We know they'll be handling the situation with aroha, love, and care. They will also have great support from the ministry's crisis team," he said.

The Ministry of Education has a traumatic incident team that provides support to manage an incident or crisis. It confirmed the team had been deployed to assist.

Ministry staff do not provide counselling, but may be able to help direct those affected to such services.

The traumatic team helps develop appropriate processes for dealing with an incident to ensure the safety and well-being of children, young people and staff and to return early learning service or school to normal operations as quickly as possible.

It also helps those affected understand the emotional and psychological impacts of a traumatic incident and the effects they can have on how people behave, and advise them on things they can do to support people who have been involved in similar incidents.

There's also advice on how to communicate about the incident appropriately with children, young people, staff, parents and the community.