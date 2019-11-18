The dismays of yesterday's weather have subsided, with Auckland putting on a beautifully day for Prince Charles and Camilla's official welcome to New Zealand at Government House in Epsom.

Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Monday, 18 November 2019

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy are on the grounds, along with members of the New Zealand Armed Forces standing at attention.

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Wales, received a traditional Māori welcome provided by members of the armed forces with Kaumātua and Kuia.

The welcome consisted of the wero, or challenge, where the warrior placed a dart on the ground for His Royal Highness to pick up.

A Karanga, a call of welcome, and the haka followed with the prince to take the Royal Salute and inspect the guard.

Prince Charles inspected members of the armed forces lined up along the grounds of Government House.

Along the walk of about 40 people, the prince stopped occasionally to speak briefly with a handful of armed forces personnel.

Elsewhere, Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy stood behind Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who stood near a plinth in front of the armed forces personnel.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gaylord were also on the grounds.

All are currently waiting for the prince to finish his rounds.