Police say a 31-year-old man they were seeking in relation to the death of a 22-year-old woman in Invercargill on Sunday has been located

Police say the man was assisting police with their inquiries has been found.



No charges have been laid, police said.

Police said on Sunday that police had launched a homicide investigation into the death after the woman's body was found at an address in North Rd, Waikiwi, at 11am yesterday.

"The investigation is in the early stages and officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the North Rd area between Weka St and West Plains Rd, between 9pm [Saturday] night and 9am [on Sunday]," he said then.

Later he said officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any unusual activity or suspicious vehicles in the Fosbender Park and Oreti River areas near Dunns Rd between approximately 3.30am and 9am on Sunday.