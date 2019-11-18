South Auckland motorists would've smelled more than the usual car fumes this evening, as chicken offal dribbled down a Pukekohe street.

Videos and photos of the chicken carnage stretching along Helvetia Rd were shared to Facebook, attracting many comments and a fair few nauseous emoji responses.

Videos and photos of the chicken carnage on Pukekohe's Helvetia Rd attracted a fair few nauseous emoji responses on Facebook. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Reilly said a crew was sent out to clean up the mess about 5.35pm after receiving reports that a truck and trailer carrying chicken offal had leaked on to the busy road.

The fire crew were there until about 7pm, when an Auckland Council clean-up crew arrived, Reilly said.