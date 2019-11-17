A person has been airlifted to Hospital after a car accident in Waipunga, Hawke's Bay.

St John Ambulance was called a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 at Waipunga at 6pm, a spokeswoman said.

One person in a moderate condition was being flown by helicopter to Hastings Hospital, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Two ambulances are were attendance, she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) shift manager Colin Underdown said FENZ were also at the crash site.

More to come.