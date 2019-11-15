The Armed Offenders Squad have descended on a Hamilton wreckers yard.

A witness said "police with dogs and guns pointing at around five people" were at Riverlea Wreckers.

A police spokeswoman said it was a "pre-planned search and AOS is in attendance as a precaution".

The witness was driving to Cambridge, just south of Hamilton, on State Highway 1 at about 4.45pm when she saw the action.

She said the police were setting up a road bock leading to Hamilton as she drove south.

Another motorist said a police car was blocking the on-ramp to State Highway 1 at Tamahere from Airport Rd, preventing northbound traffic getting onto the highway.

Traffic was "horrendous".

A helicopter was circling the area.

A witness said police officers were pointing guns at about five people. Photo / Supplied
Police at Riverlea Wreckers. Photo / Supplied
Police at Riverlea Wreckers. Photo / Supplied
