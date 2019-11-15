A car carrying five people has driven off the road down a bank in Port Levy, Canterbury, this afternoon shortly after midday.

Two people are seriously injured, and three others moderately injured, police confirmed.

The single-car accident occurred on Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd around 50km east of Christchurch.

Police said Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd was closed between Pa Rd and Little Pigeon Bay Rd.

Diversions were being put in place.

Rescue helicopters are attending the scene of the crash and have transported one patient to hospital.

Fire and Emergency confirmed they were notified of the accident at 12.11pm, and sent two teams from Diamond Harbour and one from Christchurch to respond.

A line rescue team was also dispatched but was sent back en route.

As of 1.30pm all passengers had been extracted from the vehicle.

Four of the passengers were being treated at the scene.