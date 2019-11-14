In scenes redolent of an army boot camp, students of the Advanced Training Centres (ATC) from Waitakere, Manukau and Waikato battled in the annual Terminator Challenge at Mission Bay today.

ATC provides military-style education for 16-19 year olds. Photo / Michael Craig

The teams faced a series of challenges both mental and cerebral testing their abilities to succeed as a team, with the winner crowned the Ultimate Terminator 2019.

The three teams had a variety of mental and physical challenges. Photo / Michael Craig

The ACT provides free military-oriented programmes for youth between 16-19 years old aiming to deliver the academic, physical and vocational qualifications to guide students into careers in the NZ Defence Force, Police and other services.

The training at ATC guides students to careers in the services. Photo / Michael Craig

The students carried, dragged, ran and crawled using tyres, ropes, spades and lengths of timber testing each other and, ultimately, themselves.

The rain held off, but that didn't stop them getting wet.