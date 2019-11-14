The Kiwi who tragically fell from a high-rise building in the Gold Coast on Tuesday morning has been remembered him as being "really friendly" and a people person.

Liam Kearns, 22, attended Christchurch Boy's High School, where he is fondly remembered by staff and former students.

Deputy Principal Steve Fraser said the school's students', staff and old boys' thoughts are with Kearns' family.

"It's a real tragedy," said Fraser.

"We remember him as being really friendly, approachable and quite respectful. He always said hello to people," he said.

"He was a real people person."

Fraser remembered when he saw Kearns outside of school a couple of years ago.

"He was all dressed up in a suit doing his real estate thing, he was quite excited," Fraser said.

Kearns died when he reportedly fell from the 15th floor of an apartment block in Surfers Paradise. Police investigating the death said it was an accident.

Kearns had worked in real estate in Christchurch before he moved to Australia recently.

He is understood to have landed a job as a bartender at a local surf club in the Gold Coast in September, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

President for the Northcliffe Surf Club, Dave Shields, told the publication Kearns' death was a "terrible tragedy".

"Liam had only been with us a short time but was a nice young guy and a valued member of our team."

Local police have told Australian media that they are describing the death as an accident.

The 22-year-old fell from the 15th floor of the Breakers North building (pictured) in Surfers Paradise. Photo / Google

Officers investigating the case are also looking into whether Kearns may have been "mucking around" at the time of the incident.

A profile on Kearns on Trade Me Property shows the young man worked in real estate for some time. He describes it as a job that he loves.

"Meeting new faces and getting to know more of the public is the most enjoyable job,'' he writes in the profile.

"This industry is my passion and love. I strive to get the best results for my clients by going above and beyond."

A brief biography describes him as a "bubbly and friendly personality and lots of energy".

Kearns was born and grew up in Canterbury where he attended Christchurch Boys' High School from 2010 to 2013.

Emergency services were called to the Breakers North Apartments building, on Old Burleigh Rd, about 12.30am local time (3.30am NZT) on Tuesday after reports a person had fallen from a balcony.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kearns' death will be referred to the Coroner.