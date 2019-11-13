Two people have been charged with murder in relation to the death of 23-year-old Christchurch man Jared Little.

Little, in his 30s, was allegedly assaulted at a property on Skerten Ave, in Hornby, on October 20.

He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"A 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man are in custody and due to appear in

Christchurch District Court next Monday, 18 November," Detective Inspector Michael Ford said.

He said police are working closely with Little's family and are providing support at this difficult time.

While police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, the investigation was ongoing, Ford said.

"We still want to hear from anyone with information that could assist the

investigation."

A police spokesperson earlier said it was an "isolated incident" between people who knew each other.

The morning after the incident, police were at the Skerton Ave address and another property in Bishopdale carrying out scene examinations.

Anyone who can assist police should call 03 363 7400. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.