Vibrant, colourful and picturesque sunsets are usually something to marvel at - but tonight the North Island will experience a stunning sunset for a very sombre reason.

A plume of smoke from the Australian bushfires is drifting towards New Zealand and is expected to reach western areas of the North Island tonight.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Taranaki can expect to see an enhanced array of colours in our skies as the smoke sits on the horizon.

Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said this effect was the result of sunlight hitting particles in the atmosphere, creating something called scattering.

MetService says some regions can also expect Thursday sunrises to be impacted.

"Smoke from the Australian fires is currently moving over the Tasman Sea. MetService expects this to have an impact on sunset tonight (Wednesday) and possibly sunrise tomorrow.

"With smoke particles in the air, there could be some interesting-looking skies over the next few days."

Noll said the plume would be at its dustiest – when particulates in the air peaks – at around midnight Wednesday, when people were asleep.

"Given how fast the airflow blows this stuff through, we expect it to track across over a period of six to 12 hours."

Gisborne and eastern regions can expect to see the best sunrise with the smoke expected to drift across the east of the North Island before heading offshore.

Kiwis worried about the smoke are being told the country should remain relatively dust-free as winds will carry the plume offshore during the night.

The South Island is not expected to catch a glimpse of the sunset with rain forecast this evening for southern regions.

There are currently 83 fires burning in NSW, 50 of which are not contained.

One blaze west of Coffs Harbour covers 150,000ha, with a perimeter of more than 1000km.

"At least 50" homes in NSW were damaged or destroyed yesterday.

More than 60 fires are burning across Queensland.