The SPCA is calling for information after a litter of six-week old puppies was found abandoned in a box in Porirua.

Eight puppies were found outside the Scout Den in Titahi Bay by a member of the public walking their dog.

The puppies were found with no food or water and were also so dehydrated they had to be put on fluids when they were taken to a veterinary clinic.

SPCA staff weren't sure how long the litter had been left for, but said the chances were they had been left overnight or longer.

Six-week old puppies found abandoned in a box in Titahi Bay, Porirua. Photo / SPCA

Central Regional General Manager Ros Alsford said the puppies were abandoned with nothing but each other for warmth, and it was "heartbreaking to see innocent and vulnerable animals being dumped when there were other options available."

"We understand that people's circumstances can change, and that unwanted litters can force people into a situation where they genuinely can't care for their animals anymore. We just want our community to know that there is always another option, and we can help."

The puppies were taken in by the SPCA Wellington Centre and were now rehydrated, eating well and have since gone into foster care.

Alsford said they wanted to find out more information about where the puppies were from, so they could help and prevent a similar situation from happening again.

Anyone with information could call SPCA Wellington Centre on 04 389 8044, and it would be treated as confidential.