A dog that spent 54 days in Far North council's care was adopted out of the back of a van in a parking lot before being taken for emergency veterinary treatment for malnutrition.

Rosie, a brindle Staffordshire terrier cross, lost five of her 11 puppies in council care, according to records released through the freedom of information laws.

It's the latest in a string of issues to emerge from the council's two pounds after a major cost blow-out hit new facilities meant to be built by June 2019 and concerns over animal welfare at the temporary pound in Horeke.

Far

