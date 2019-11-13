Judges are increasingly coming from "the same narrow part of society" - wealthy and mostly white homes - says New Zealand's Chief Justice.

In a strongly worded address, Dame Helen Winkelmann warned that the judiciary's "modest" ethnic and social-economic diversity was becoming even less varied, mostly because of financial barriers.

"We cannot accept that our future judiciary will be comprised of only those from the most affluent backgrounds," she said.

It was "critical" that judges understood the lives of people on the margins, she said. That meant not only recruiting students and appointing judges from different backgrounds but requiring all

