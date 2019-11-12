Minister for Children Tracey Martin has been confirmed as the key speaker at the Napier Pilot City's Kinder and Fairer Napier Forum next Wednesday.

The forum marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in New York on November 20, 1989, and Martin, a New Zealand First List MP with the hot-potato children's ministry role in the Oranga Tamariki uproar, will speak about the Government's plans for child and youth wellbeing.

Among others on the programme for the 8.30am-1pm forum at the MTG Century Theatre will be new Napier mayor Kirsten Wise,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.