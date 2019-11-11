North Shore communities are on edge after a string of attacks on women walking and jogging on public walkways.

In the most recent case, a woman in her mid-20s was assaulted from behind by a man on Friday at 4.40pm while jogging on a track between Browns Bay Rd and Beechwood Rd. It's believed she suffered a broken collarbone in the ordeal.

The assault comes weeks after two women were assaulted less than 3km away on the walking track between Murrays Bay and Rothesay Bay. Those incidents happened on Thursday October 10 and Thursday October 24 and both occurred in the morning, with the victims both receiving injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill, investigations manager for Waitemata East Area, said police are investigating whether these incidents are linked.

Advertisement

"These incidents all occurred in daylight on popular sections of walking tracks and we believe there are members of the public who would have been in the area at these times and may have seen suspicious activity or a male fitting this description."

READ MORE:

• Woman in 20s attacked while jogging on clifftop in Browns Bay, North Shore, Auckland

Police are looking for a man described as Māori, aged in his mid-20s around 178cm tall, and overweight.

He was wearing a baseball cap and a dark short-sleeved top and fled the incident on foot into Beechwood Rd.

McNeill said the East Coast Bays community was concerned after the string of attacks and police presence in the area had been increased.

"I want to reiterate that we are treating these incidents really seriously and we have a team of detectives carrying out a number of enquiries in relation to these assaults.

"If you are exercising alone, we encourage you to be alert and aware of your surroundings. We ask the public to be vigilant and if you notice any suspicious activity, call 111 immediately."