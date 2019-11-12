Roadside litter has always been a smear on parts of the Hawke's Bay landscape, but some chunks of litter are slightly bigger than others.

And they've been drawing attention recently, with one person posting on social media that there's no place for "heavy metal sculptures" in the region.

It has been a long-running issue, derided by one truckie who drives our state highways regularly but does not want to be named as such big distractions that they become safety hazards.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is very much aware of it, regional transport systems manager Oliver Postings said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

While the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.