Supporters have turned out at Christchurch District Court for a 19-year-old woman charged with the murder of an Ashburton man.

The woman appeared in the dock dressed in a black T-shirt holding her jersey in her hand.

Friends mouthed words to her as she stood silently and said "I love you sis" as she was remanded back in custody until her High Court appearance on 6th December - where she is expected to request bail.

The judge told the woman's duty lawyer he was granting interim name suppression by a thin margin - its continuation will be discussed at her next appearance.

The man she is accused murdering is 23-year-old Peter Hemi - who died at a house in McDonald St on November 9 after suffering critical injuries.

Police have not said how he died, and the investigation is continuing.