Thousands of Cantabrians are making their way to Addington Raceway this morning by e-scooter, ride-shares, and shanks' pony for the highlight of the region's social calendar, Cup Day.

A typically-strong crowd of around 20,000 people is expected for the glitz, glamour and excitement of the 2019 Christchurch Casino New Zealand Trotting Cup Day.

High cloud is lifting and a northeasterly breeze is expected to develop with temperatures of around 17C today.

Champagne and buffet breakfasts are the plat du jour this morning as racegoers get primed before hitting the track before the first race at 12.05pm. Gates open at 10.30am.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Racing: $750k NZ Trotting Cup favourites ready to rumble

• Harness racing: Historic win for Turn It Up in Auckland Trotting Cup

• Racing: Northern challenge wilting for NZ Trotting Cup

Last minute touches to the fancy outfits will also be well under way, especially those lining up for the best dressed woman and best dressed man competitions. The highly-popular body art competition has been canned for this year.

While many punters will be zooming on e-scooters to Addington, it's doubtful that many will take the same form of transport away from the track later today.

Last year, police came and picked up the hundreds of distinctive green Lime scooters from the racecourse during the afternoon after safety fears.

Today, a Lime spokeswoman confirmed the same will happen this year.

"We work with all event providers to balance the need for convenient and reliable transportation while mitigating any risks to our riders and others in the community," said Lime's public affairs manager Lauren Mentjox.

"On Cup Day, we will be working with police and event staff to remove scooters from Addington to avoid any issues with drunk riding."

The big race, the 3200m Christchurch Casino NZ Trotting Cup jumps at 5.12pm, with Thefixer, last year's winner, and Spankem the hot favourites.