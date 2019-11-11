Warning: Contains graphic content of a sexual nature.

An Auckland woman who says she feared for her life while on a date with the man now accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane will continue giving evidence today.

She was one of three woman to tell their story to the jury yesterday, which included the accused's supposed predilection for erotic asphyxiation, as the second week of the murder trial began yesterday.

Crown prosecutors allege that on the night of December 1 - the eve of Millane's 22nd birthday - the accused, 27, strangled the young Brit to death in his central city apartment after the pair spent the night drinking.

Millane's body was found crammed into a suitcase and dumped in a shallow grave in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges a week later.

'It still gives me chills'

10.30am

One of the accused's lawyers Ron Mansfield has this morning continued to question the account of the witness from their November 2 date last year.

Yesterday, she told the court that after being suffocated by the alleged killer during oral sex he made an "almost accusing and quite cold" remark.

"I was gasping, I couldn't breath properly and he just said to me, 'Oh what's wrong?'

"Almost accusing and quite cold he said, 'Oh you don't think I did that on purpose do you?'"

Mansfield asked: "When you first spoke to the police you put it slightly differently, didn't you?"

The woman agreed she hadn't initially talked to police about the accused's tone but duirng her testimony has told the court: "Just the way he said it ... it still gives me chills."

The court heard from the woman yesterday that after she matched with the alleged killer on Tinder - as Millane had - she agreed to meet the young man for a drink on November 2 last year.

However, instead of going to a downtown Auckland bar the pair went to the accused's apartment at the CityLife hotel - the same room where Millane died a month later.

The accused killer's downtown Auckland apartment where he took some of his Tinder dates.

"We'd been talking about, like, how much he loved me and wanted to be with me," the witness told the High Court at Auckland.

She told the young man: "We're not having sex."

However, the accused soon removed his pants and she began giving him oral sex, she said.

But, as the witness explained, she would soon be fearing for her life.

"He just sat down on my face," she said through tears. "I couldn't breathe."

The accused was also holding her down, the court heard.

"I couldn't move my arms, I couldn't breathe, so I started kicking - trying to indicate I couldn't breathe," she said.

"I couldn't breathe … I was terrified. He just sat there, he didn't move at all."

The then-university student said she finally managed to turn her head slightly and get a slither of air.

She then feigned unconsciousness, the court heard.

"'Cause then maybe he'd realise something was wrong.

"There were so many thoughts running through my mind ... This can't be the way I die ... I started thinking about my family and my friends. They can't read about this."

Finally the accused sat up, she said.

"I was gasping, I couldn't breath properly and he just said to me, 'Oh what's wrong?'

"Almost accusing and quite cold he said, 'Oh you don't think I did that on purpose do you?'"

After the incident, the witness said she never wanted to see the 27-year-old man again.

Grace Millane and the accused were filmed by a CCTV camera in SkyCity.

But her text message history led to a lengthy line of questioning under cross-examination by one of the accused's lawyers.

Ron Mansfield read some of the more than 700 messages between the woman and the alleged killer - some of which the well-known lawyer said appeared to show an interest in continuing a relationship.

The messages between the pair continued for several days because, the witness said, she "didn't want to make him angry".

But Mansfield continued and also produced messages from November 8 when the woman asked if the accused was on the social media channel SnapChat.

"Then I could send you pictures throughout the day so you know what I'm up to :)," she said in one message to the alleged killer.

"You think I don't want you but that is totally not true," another read.

The witness admitted she was "leading on" the accused, which included conveying the possibility of a romantic future, but said it was all a lie to instead keep the man at a distance.

Mansfield said: "Did you just want people to not think you were into a guy who was now charged with murder?"

As the courtroom clock moved past 5pm Mansfield said he still had 40 more minutes worth of questions for the witness.

"Oh my God, I'm not coming back!" she cried, burying her head in her hands.