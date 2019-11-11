A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the death of a man in Ashburton last Friday.

"The woman has been charged with murder and will appear in the Christchurch

District Court tomorrow," Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said.

Police searched a Tinwald property on Monday with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, after executing a search warrent in relation to the investigation, Quested said.

Last Friday at around 11:45pm, Emergency services were called to a property in McDonald St, Netherby in the Canterbury town, where they located a man with critical injuries.

The 23-year-old died at the scene a short time later.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the man's death, however their investigation is ongoing, Quested said.