Police and family members of a missing Hillcrest woman say they have "significant concerns" for her welfare and are appealing for any sightings of her.

Kate Bush was last seen wearing a black "Mickey Mouse" hoodie and black trousers.

The 25-year-old drove a 2011 red Toyota Yaris, which was found this morning in a Lake Pupuke carpark.

"We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen Kate or her car - registration number GER875 - in the last few days," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Please call police immediately if you can help."

Police have been searching in the Lake Pupuke area today and will continue their search tomorrow.