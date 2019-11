One person is believed to be critically injured after a truck collided with another vehicle south of Palmerston.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 1 near Flag Swamp at 11.55am.

UPDATE: 12:40 PM

SH 1 has been closed due a serious crash. A detour route is now in place. Please allow the signs and allow an extra 15 minutes or so to your journey.^SM https://t.co/my9ngd0Gxa — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) November 10, 2019

Initial indications were that one person had been critically injured. A helicopter was on the way from Dunedin.

The road was closed at the scene and diversions were in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.