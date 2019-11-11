Bad weather is causing havoc in the north of Auckland with reports of a lightning strike causing a house fire in Gulf Harbour and flooding at a Red Beach property.

Three appliances battled a small fire in the roof of a one-level house in Gulf Harbour this afternoon following one report that it was sparked by a lightning strike just before 1.45pm.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Carren Larking said fire crew from Silverdale, Manly and East Coast Bays attended the 12m x 12m fire in Midshipman Court.

Larking said they received multiple calls about the fire, including one person who believed it was caused by a lightning strike. This had not been confirmed by firefighters at the scene.

Meanwhile firefighters were called at 3.11pm to a flood outside a property on Glenelg Rd in Red Beach.

"The people are getting a little bit concerned that it might come inside their property so we are just going to assess and see if there's anything we can do," Larking said.

An appliance from Birkenhead attended the flooding call-out because the other appliances in the area were battling the house fire.

