Fire teams from across the Coromandel have rushed to fight a large blaze in a Thames timber yard.

Eight fire trucks were now attempting to douse the blaze at Kopu ITM on Kopu Rd after crews were initially called just before 2pm.

The trucks included one with a ladder to fight the fire from above, along with six support vehicles, including a command unit.

A cleaner is understood to have raised the alarm and by the time crews arrived the fire was well ablaze.

"At one stage crews were told there was possibly people inside, but they have now assessed the situation and all people are now accounted for and at this stage it is understood there are no injures," a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

The fire remained a serious problem, having taken hold in a large two-storey building.

Fire teams from the Thames, Puriri, Kopu, Ngatea, Pairoa, Turua and Hamilton stations were all at the scene.