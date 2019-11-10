A body has been found amid the desperate search for missing New Zealand woman Shilanne Stedmances in Canada.

Police in Bowen Island, British Columbia, have yet to confirm the identity of the body.

Shilanne's brother, Thomas Stedmances, has been receiving updates in New Zealand from family in Canada.

He said this afternoon a body had been uncovered in the water but it had not yet been identified.

His sister was seen leaving Bowen Island on a ferry two days ago, he said.

Stedmances, 22, who lives on the island, told her family she loved them before she left her home at 8.30pm on Monday (5.30pm Tuesday NZST), according to a press release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Locals have been desperately searching for Stedmances this week and posting impassioned pleas on social media asking her to come home or to let someone know she is safe.

Island RCMP, North Shore Search and Rescue, Marine Search and Rescue, RCMP Marine, Air 1 Services, and the Bowen Island Fire Department were involved in the search.

Yesterday, her friend Ralie Nikolova said she and others were preparing for the worst, as divers joined in the search.

"She has done this before many times but she's never missing for more than a day, and she always has her phone ... I just couldn't see her leaving the house without her phone."

On this occasion, Stedmances left her phone and wallet behind, according to local police.

Stedmances has dual citizenship, but lives in Canada with her mother.

"She was just the sweetest person. I'm not sure if you've seen all the posts calling her an angel, she really was, like, the most compassionate person," Nikolova said.

Nikolova had printed out some fliers calling for help searching for Stedmances, and the posters were now sitting on her couch.

"I can't really look at them," she said.

"I hope so much that people remember her, because she was such a beautiful person."

Another friend, who lived with Stedmances when she was in New Zealand several years ago, described her as "honestly one of the most warming, spiritual, loving people I've ever met".

"As I suffered bad with mental health too, she always helped me through bad times," Shaw Durham said.

"We'd go on walks through the forest together in New Zealand and lift each other up when we felt down.

"She is honestly the most amazing soul. I was only speaking to her a few days ago about coming over to Canada for a road trip, she was going to show me Canada."

She said Stedmance lived in New Zealand for a couple of years.

