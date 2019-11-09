A woman in her 20s was attacked while jogging on the clifftop path at the southern end of Browns Bay, North Shore yesterday afternoon.

Waitemata Police are appealing for information after the assault around 4.30pm.

The attacker was a man described as Maori, about 25 years old, around 1.8m tall and of an overweight build.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt, trousers or jeans and a black and grey cap with a sticker on the peak.

After assaulting the woman, the man fled on foot and was last seen on Beechwood Rd heading towards Browns Bay Rd.

"Police encourage anyone out exercising alone to remain aware of their surroundings and inform police if they notice anything suspicious," Detective Sergeant Laura Ellis said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist police with this investigation is urged to call 105 quoting file number 191108/3003 .

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.