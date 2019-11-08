The Government pushed on with its choice of a Parnell park for the national Erebus memorial despite its consultants saying it was a poor location, official documents show.

This and other decisions were made in the context of limited alternatives and under time pressure of wanting to have a turning-of-the sod ceremony on November 28, the 40th anniversary of the country's worst air disaster.

That ceremony was abandoned after complaints there was no public consultation, or input sought from neighbours of Dove-Myer Robinson Park, also known as the Parnell Rose Gardens.

As a result, a decision on whether to grant

