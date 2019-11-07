Firefighters are fighting a blaze at a shop in Birkenhead on Auckland's North Shore.

The 5m x 10m shop on Mokoia St was "well involved" when firefighters arrived at 2.45pm, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Colin Underdown said.

The crew was using a single hose reel and fighting the fire from the interior of the 5m x 10m shop near the Hinemoa St roundabout.

It's understood the unit is a shoe shop but Underdown was unable to confirm that.

Multiple calls had been received about the blaze, Underdown said. The first came in just before 2.30pm.

"We've got no reports of people inside or any injuries at this stage."

A crew from Auckland Central had been sent to the scene as the local crew was busy elsewhere.