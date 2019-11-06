A three-car crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway is causing lengthy delays at Manukau.

A truck carrying several tonnes of rocks has crashed with two other vehicles, spilling its contents on the road.

Police were called at about 8.30 this morning to reports of the crash blocking both lanes on State Highway 1 to State Highway 20 link, westbound.

UPDATE 8:50AM

One lane is now OPEN past the crash scene at the SH1 link to SH20 (westbound). Continue to expect delays in the area. ^MF https://t.co/refRMDmLAJ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 6, 2019

The rocks have spilled on the road, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

The road is now down to one lane and work is underway to clear the rocks from the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.