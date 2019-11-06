A male diver has died near Channel Island in the Hauraki Gulf.

Police received a report of a diver found unresponsive in the water near Channel Island around 12.30pm yesterday, a police statement said.

The diver's buddy called emergency services after removing him from the water and placing him in a boat.

A Westpac rescue helicopter was dispatched and CPR was performed on the unresponsive diver, but he did not survive.

The man was transported to shore on a RNZN vessel, which was in the area at the time, and which provided medical assistance.

Police are providing support to the victim's family.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.