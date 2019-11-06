Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the Kawatiri Murchison Highway in Tasman.

St John has confirmed one patient with minor injuries has been taken to Murchison hospital and another with moderate injuries has been taken to Nelson hospital, both by road.

St John could not confirm any fatalities.

The police have confirmed it was a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 just after 2pm.

There are reported injuries but police are yet to confirm how many people are involved.

The road is currently closed just north of Murchison near the stock effluent

station and weighbridge, and no detour is available at this stage.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Due to a serious crash at this location the road is blocked. Drivers should follow the diversion in place and expect delays. ^BH pic.twitter.com/6xpfAFZ4Gm — Top of the South (@NZTATotS) November 6, 2019

More to come.