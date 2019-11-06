Armed police have swarmed on a house in West Auckland after a woman disturbed a burglar who was armed with a pistol.

About a dozen police vehicles have descended on Beatrix St in Avondale this afternoon.

A large group of police are at the scene, some of them armed.

Tangiwai Tuki said her daughter Helen Loftus arrived home about 1.15pm to find a car parked in her driveway which had been loaded up with belongings from her house.

Advertisement

She went inside and was confronted by a man who pointed a pistol at her, Tuki said.

Loftus backed out of the house and ran down street, then rang police.

She had parked her van behind the intruder's car, parking him in, so he fled on foot, Tuki told the Herald.

"My daughter rang me and said there was a guy in the house pointing a pistol at her. They haven't got him. He got away.

"She's alright. She was panicking, but she's all good. Police are supporting her."

A photographer at the scene counted 13 police cars and said many officers were still at the scene, some armed with Glock pistols and Bushmaster rifles.

Police have responded to a report received shortly after 1pm from a member of the public claiming there was an intruder with a weapon in an address in Avondale.

In a statement, police said armed officers attended as a precaution and cordons were put in place around Beatrix St.

"Police have entered an address, however no persons were located.

Advertisement

"The cordons have now been lifted."



Enquiries are ongoing.