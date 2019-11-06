Fireworks harm

It is time for fireworks to be banned.
Last night we were subjected to some irresponsible behaviour from our neighbours.
They were letting off the type of rockets that soar in the air and then explode. The problem was, they were aiming them sideways and they were exploding directly into our place and some of the other neighbours. I thought it was World War III.
One of our neighbours has some large totara trees which are home to tui and bellbirds, who nest there each year. The fireworks was also being exploded directly into the trees.
There should be a law to

Great evening

Ban the blasts

Smoke them out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bill flawed

Peters' payments

Rugby failure

Australian rejects

Childcare teachers

Drift away

Related articles:

Short & sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.