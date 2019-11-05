An elderly man is in a critical condition after he was run over by a tractor in Hunua, south of Auckland.
The man, in his 70s, was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a helicopter, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said.
The rescue chopper was called at 12.45pm, he said.
St John was alerted of the accident at 12.29pm and sent an ambulance and a helicopter to the scene, a spokeswoman said.
WorkSafe was notified of the accident and is making initial inquiries to establish what its next steps will be, a spokeswoman said.
More to come.
