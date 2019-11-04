A person is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Taradale.

Emergency services responded to the scene at 9.10 am on Pembroke St near the intersection of Meeanee Rd.

Police and St John ambulance staff are still both on the scene.

A diversion has also been set up blocking Pembroke St and diverting any traffic down through Guppy Rd.

Police have also confirmed they have set up cordens at Guppy and Meeanee Road, Guppy and Cornwall Road and Meeanee Rd and King Street.

