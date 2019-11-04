Hot and dry weather conditions are again forecast for much of the North Island today - and authorities are urging those with fireworks to be extra careful as a result.

Temperatures remain warmer than average - up to 10C hotter than usual in some areas, weather experts say.

Highs of between 22C and 26C are forecast for Northland, Auckland, in and around the Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

By 9am, the hottest place in the country was in Whitianga, where it was recording 23.4C already.

The coldest place to be was Taumarunui - clocking 9.7C and the windiest part of New Zealand was in Wellington, where winds of up to 43km/h were gusting in Lyall Bay.

Aucklanders can look forward to yet another stunning day outside.

A tropical tap of moisture is forecast to develop near New Zealand by next weekend, leading to increased humidity 🥵 and a risk for heavy rain 💧



Moisture in motion 👇 pic.twitter.com/9PQsjNCmPI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 4, 2019

The MetService is forecasting fine conditions in the City of Sails, save for some low cloud early this morning. Light winds are expected and some afternoon sea breezes too.

A high of 23C and a chillier 11C overnight low is expected.

At 9am, the MetService recorded an actual temperature of 14.5C in Auckland. It felt like "one clothing layer'' outside and the humidity rate was recorded to be 91 per cent.

Eastern parts of the North Island are due to get the hottest temperatures today. Hastings, Tauranga and Gisborne are all lining up to get a high of up to 29C. Napier is sitting on a temperature high of 27C.

WeatherWatch said some places would record up to 10C higher-than-normal temperatures as a heatwave continued inland for both the North Island and South Island.

"While perfect weather for being outdoors, it also heightens the risk of fires,'' weather analyst Aaron Wilkinson said.

"Many parts of New Zealand are dry and with a warm to hot day ahead, please note scrub and grass fires may be highly likely in your area - take extreme care and have water nearby."

Those in western parts of the North Island will get a whole lot of sunshine too; although there is also high cloud due to develop later. Temperature highs between 18C and 23C are forecast.

People in Wellington can expect morning cloud breaks to sunny areas - as well as blustery north to northwesterly winds.

Further south, it will be mostly sunny in Marlborough and Nelson from this afternoon and highs of between 22C and 27C are expected.

Some showers are forecast for Southland and Otago, as well as Fiordland and parts of the West Coast.

In Canterbury patchy rain or showers overnight, with highs of up to 25C today are forecast.