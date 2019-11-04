Firefighters are battling two large fires tonight in separate parts of the country.

A massive fire is burning in Porangahau, Hawke's Bay.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire is in a rural area stretching over 20 hectares, where pine trees have been cut down.

"It's quite a large fire, but I can't give you a specific area inside that 20 hectares," he said.

FENZ were alerted to this evening's blaze at 8:40pm and have requested helicopter assistance, but could not confirm if it has yet arrived.

There are no plans to evacuate the area at the moment.

"It's a well contained fire, it's not going anywhere," Dunbar said.

Elsewhere, crews are battling another large blaze at a 3rd alarm building fire in Masonic Hall on Nile St, in Nelson.

"The building is described as well involved and multiple crews are working to get this under control," FENZ said on Facebook.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews are in attendance and FENZ requests locals to avoid the area

while crews work to get the fire under control.

It's the third major fire around the country today, following a large blaze near Cromwell .

Three helicopters used monsoon buckets to fight the vegetation fire at Cornish Point, on the true right of Lake Dunstan, across the lake from the Old Cromwell Heritage Precinct.

