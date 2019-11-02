One couple had more than one occasion to celebrate as they tied knot last night.

A video shared on social media shows the moment dozens of wedding guests learned of Mate Ma'a Tonga's epic victory at Eden Park last night.

"The wedding is on pause while everyone is watching the last minute of the game," a voice explains at the start of the video.

The footage shows a group of well-suited men in a tight-huddle, enthralled by the game on a cellphone and bracing for the result.

Selai & Sione Tilini's wedding

Behind them guests seated for the wedding dinner are doing the same, the wedding reception seems almost frozen in time.

It was a marvellous upset win, with Mate Ma'a Tonga defeating the Kangaroos 16-12.

Wedding guests punched the air in triumph as the win was clinched.

Cheers erupted en masse throughout the crowd and flags soared above the joyful cacophony.

One woman thrust a chair up and down in the air amid an outbreak of dancing.

The joy was infectious as the guests rose to their feet to fill the dance floor.

The win marked the first time Australia had been beaten by a tier-two nation, meaning the newlyweds shared their day with an historic moment in rugby league.

Many of the Facebook comments on the video, which had been shared more than 2000 times by 8am today, expressed admiration for the dedication of the Tongan fans.

"LOVE IT! Tongan spirit at its BEST!", one person wrote.

"This is the best wedding ever," another commented.

"What a day to remember," a third person said.