A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a crash with a car in Nelson this evening.

At 5.45pm today, police and ambulance were notified of a crash between a car and motorcycle on St Vincent St.

READ MORE:

• One person dead in crash on State Highway 6 near Nelson, helicopter on its way

• Person critically injured in car crash in Nelson

• Fiery Auckland crash: Nelson family's double tragedy

The motorcyclist was critically injured and has been taken to hospital.

Advertisement

Police remain in the area and are diverting traffic around the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.