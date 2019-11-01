Police are investigating after CCTV footage shows a couple allegedly stealing a statue of Jesus from an Auckland chapel this morning.

The statue was allegedly stolen, along with a Little Infant Prague statue, from the Carmelite Monastery in Royal Oak, Auckland, on Friday morning.

Photos posted to Facebook show a man and a woman walking out of the chapel with the status and into a car parked outside.

The pair enter the church. Photo / Supplied

The Facebook post asks public for any information on the incident, which is said to have taken place between 6.49am and 7am on Friday.

Advertisement

"To all our family and friends please spread these photos around to everyone of the 2 thieves, who came early this morning of the 1st November 2019 between 6.49-7am and stole our two precious statues of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus which has been with us since 1940," the post reads.

Thieves steal the statue of Jesus. Photo / Supplied

Police are investigating the theft of Jesus in Royal Oak this morning. Photo / Facebook

Thieves steal a statue of Jesus. Photo / Supplied

Photo / Facebook

"The Little Infant of Prague statue was in the Chapel. Sadly during this time our chapel was empty and we were about to begin our Morning Prayer."

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were making enquiries into the alleged theft.

"Police received a report about 9.35am of a burglary at a monastery on Mount Albert Road in Royal Oak. It appears two statues were taken. Police are making enquiries."