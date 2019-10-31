The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an elderly woman in West Auckland has been recovered by police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, of the Waitemata CIB, said police had spoken to the registered owner of the vehicle involved in yesterday's collision on Edsel St in Henderson.

"We are continuing inquiries to identify the driver," Libby said.

The injured woman remained in Auckland City Hospital but was now in a stable condition recovering in a ward, Libby said.

"Police want to thank those members of the public and witnesses who came forward with information about the incident."

Two vehicles from St John attended the scene and transported the woman in a critical condition to Auckland Hospital.

A person working nearby claimed the woman had been struck while she was using the pedestrian crossing.

"Police were at the scene very quickly," the worker said.

Emergency services were forced to make several road closures around the WestCity mall area while they worked.