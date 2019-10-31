On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Overseas Investment Office (OIO) has approved only five applications from people with residency visas to buy Hawke's Bay homes since restrictions to overseas ownership were introduced in October 2018.
OIO group manager Vanessa Horne says a small number of overseas people are entitled to buy one home to live in in New Zealand.
He said it has caused a dip in the investment market but there is still the desire for people to move to the region not only from New Zealand but other parts of the world who now struggle to.
Just last week, the Government announced Japanese-owned Pan Pac Forest Products was given special approval to bypass the OIO to purchase land for forestry for the next three years as the Government sought foreign forestry money to help meet its tree planting targets.
The pre-approval was made despite the Green Party having strongly protested land sales to foreigners and Forestry Minister Shane Jones saying he was sympathetic to rural concerns that converting productive farm land to forestry could cost jobs.