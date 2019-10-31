The Overseas Investment Office (OIO) has approved only five applications from people with residency visas to buy Hawke's Bay homes since restrictions to overseas ownership were introduced in October 2018.

OIO group manager Vanessa Horne says a small number of overseas people are entitled to buy one home to live in in New Zealand.

READ MORE:
Government gives Pan Pac free pass to buy Hawke's Bay land
'Much valued' Pan Pac employee's forklift injuries leave fellow workers in shock
Pan Pac's broken pipe: After months of leaks, it's back to square one
Enough is enough: Residents want

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.