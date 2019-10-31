A principal whose school community has split into warring factions has resigned.

West Auckland's Matipo School principal Paul Wright has seen a 65 per cent staff turnover since he started in October 2017.

The school's entire board of trustees resigned a year ago and the Ministry of Education appointed a commissioner, Dennis Finn.

Almost 250 parents signed a letter of no confidence in Wright two months ago.

Matipo School principal Paul Wright has resigned after almost 250 parents signed a letter of no confidence in him. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File
