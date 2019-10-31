The Government has agreed to a proposal by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff for a hardship fund for Albert St businesses affected by the City Rail Link works.

In April, Goff indicated that the council would neither front up for compensation, or a rates holiday, saying it was not in line with current or past practice.

In recent interviews, both Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have cited advice they have received from City Rail Link Ltd (CRLL) about what the Government is doing to help the struggling businesses.

Twyford said CRLL was in discussions with a "handful" of businesses, but he has been unable to specify how many.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB earlier this month, Twyford said the Government was working "hand-in-hand" with affected businesses.

He told Newstalk yesterday that his advice from CRL was that it had been talking to affected businesses about the issue.

Shakespeare Tavern owner Sunny Kaushal, who is the spokesman for the lower Albert St businesses, said many business owners are suffering mental health issues.

"Every day starts for us with stress and ends with depression – it's taking a huge toll on our personal lives and our families."

He said some of the business owners don't know how they are going to open their doors tomorrow.

"We have been crying out for help for two years and the situation is so grave that some of the businesses have already closed and others are on the brink of collapse."

More to come