The cyclist killed in Christchurch on Wednesday was a student barber on her way to a course at tertiary institution ARA.

Fyfa Dawson, 19, died after being hit by a truck about 8am in a 30km/h area as it made a turn on Springs Rd near Halswell Junction Rd.

The area is undergoing major road works including the building of an overbridge.

Star News understands the truck was turning into the roadworks construction site when it hit Miss Dawson.

Advertisement

Miss Dawson was also working at Benny's Barber Shop in Sydenham.

A post on Benny's Facebook page said: "Me and the crew are blown away how much in a short time you actually did impact us. Tonight we sat round the shop after work and talked about you. There was tears there was laughter. We talked about you and your quirkinesses. We sat and listened to your favourite song and just remembered the good times with you round.

"We love you Fyfa. You have a special spot in our heart. From the first day meeting you while tutoring you at ARA thinking who is this little nomad! You will always be the first Girl Barber on the BBS team. You were a dream to teach and dream to have on the team with us."

In 2014, another ARA student was killed after being hit while cycling by a turning truck.

Sharla Haerewa, a 22-year-old nursing student, was killed on Lincoln Rd.

- Star News