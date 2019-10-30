A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Point Wells this morning.

It is understood the victim is a child.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Shearwater Lane, Point Wells, near Ōmaha Beach.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the area at 8.52am.

She confirmed about 9.15am that paramedics were still at the scene, where they were treating a person in a serious condition.

A helicopter is now on way to airlift the victim to hospital.

St John said they did not know yet, at this stage, which hospital the victim would be flown to.