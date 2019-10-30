Emergency services are currently responding to 20 weather-related incidents in Christchurch.

A severe wind warning is in place and thunderstorms are expected shortly - as a huge front rolls across Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Daniel Reilly says they're working to clear multiple roads and remove trees which have fallen on houses.

He says only one person's been hurt - when a tree blew onto their car in the Ilam Supervalue carpark.

Reilly says there's also been a few reports of roofs lifting and power line damage.

Orion is currently working to restore power to around 13-hundred customers in the wider Christchurch area.